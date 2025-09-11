Loading
11-Sep-2025 12:29 PM

Canadian carriers making 'major pivot into Latin America': CAPA Analyst

CAPA - Centre for Aviation Senior Analyst Americas Lori Ranson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) Canadian carriers have performed a "major pivot into Latin America" during 2025. Ms Ranson reported two way seats from Canada to Latin America are up 13% year-on-year, while Canadian carriers have expanded their capacity into the Caribbean by 12%. Air Canada and WestJet are not only growing capacity in established markets, but are also adding new routes and expanding in upcoming markets.

