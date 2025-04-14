Loading
14-Apr-2025 5:44 PM

Canadian airports working with partners to pilot biometric tech: Canadian Airports Council president

Canadian Airports Council president Monette Pasher, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) Canadian airports continue to work with partners to pilot new biometric technology and evaluate technological needs. Ms Pasher said: "The more we continue to do those things as an ecosystem and make it all work more seamlessly, we'll be in a better place".

