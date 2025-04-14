Canadian airports must 'make sure we have the infrastructure needed to support growth'

Canadian Airports Council (CAC) president Monette Pasher, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) the Canadian airport industry "need[s] to make sure we have the infrastructure needed" to support future growth. Ms Pasher said the aviation industry is expected to grow by 50% by 2045 with "many of our airports investing in infrastructure" including gates to improve slot availability and accommodate increased traffic.