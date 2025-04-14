Loading
14-Apr-2025

Canadian airports must 'make sure we have the infrastructure needed to support growth'

Canadian Airports Council (CAC) president Monette Pasher, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) the Canadian airport industry "need[s] to make sure we have the infrastructure needed" to support future growth. Ms Pasher said the aviation industry is expected to grow by 50% by 2045 with "many of our airports investing in infrastructure" including gates to improve slot availability and accommodate increased traffic.

