Canada's Air Passenger Protection Regulations sparking debate

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Canada's airline passenger rules: stakeholders voice opposition', stated (29-Jul-2019) Canada's proposed Air Passenger Protection Regulations are leaving relevant stakeholders and consumer advocates less than happy. The regulations are set to be released in two phases, with the first phase becoming effective from 15-Jul-2019 and the second phase from 15-Dec-2019. Air Canada, Porter Airlines, IATA and other applicants argued the regulations contravene the Montreal Convention by setting compensation amounts against the delay length, as opposed to the actual damage suffered, while consumer advocates say the exemption from compensating customers in situations outside a carrier's control is too broad a definition and creates a loophole. Meanwhile, the Canadian Government believes the regulations to be clear and balanced. For now it would appear the second phase of rules will take place in Dec-2019. [more - CAPA Analysis]