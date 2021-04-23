Canada suspends all flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days

Transport Canada issued (22-Apr-2021) a notice to suspend all commercial and private passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days, effective 22-Apr-2021. Passengers who depart the two countries to Canada after this date, via an indirect route, will need to obtain a negative COVID-19 pre-departure test from a third country before continuing to Canada. The suspensions are due to a higher number of COVID cases detected in India and Pakistan. [more - original PR]