16-Aug-2024 10:15 AM
Canada Jetlines temporarily ceases airline operations
Canada Jetlines announced (15-Aug-2024) it is temporarily ceasing airline operations effective immediately, with plans to file for creditor protection. The company stated that despite efforts to raise adequate financing and grow the carrier to the point where it can commence profitable operations, it has been unable to obtain the financing required to continue operations at this time. Canada Jetlines advised passengers with existing bookings to contact their credit card company for refunds. [more - original PR]