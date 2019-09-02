2-Sep-2019 10:05 AM
Campinas Airport cargo up 1000% in first 7 months of 2019 as Azul Cargo and Modern Logistics expand
Campinas Viracopos Airport reported (30-Aug-2019) domestic cargo volumes increased 996.98% year-on-year to 12,084 tons for the period Jan-2019 to Jul-2019. The airport stated Azul Cargo Express and Modern Logistics have prepared a series of investments for further growth. Azul Cargo Express commenced freighter operations in late 2018 and has handled almost 8000 tons of cargo in seven months. Campinas, Manaus, Recife and Fortaleza have accounted for 80% of demand. Modern Logistics' volumes have grown by more than 100% in 2019 and the company plans to expand its fleet. [more - original PR - Portuguese]