5-Oct-2026 9:43 AM
Cambodia Airways: ATR fleet 'perfect' for domestic network
Cambodia Airways chairman and CEO Edison Duan, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (02-Oct-2026) Cambodia is a relatively small market but a major tourist destination. Mr Duan also said Cambodia Airways' ATR fleet is "perfect" for its domestic network and delivers low operating costs. He noted that the domestic market is characterised by destinations that are close together, but with limited connectivity by highways or rail compared to other countries.