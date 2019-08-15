15-Aug-2019 12:10 PM
CAE signs civil training solutions contracts worth USD521m in Q1FY2020
CAE's Civil Aviation Training Solutions division signed (14-Aug-2019) training solutions contracts valued at CAD693.8 million (USD521.2 million) in Q1FY2020, ended 30-Jun-2019, including multi year pilot training agreements with Air Europa, LATAM Airlines and SAS and a new five year pilot training contract with Philippines AirAsia, which incorporates the 'Rise' training system. The civil division sold nine full flight simulators during the quarter, including three Boeing 737 MAX simulators to Southwest Airlines, one A330 simulator to Korean Air and one 787 simulator to Hawaiian Airlines. [more - original PR]