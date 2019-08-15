Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Aug-2019 12:10 PM

CAE signs civil training solutions contracts worth USD521m in Q1FY2020

CAE's Civil Aviation Training Solutions division signed (14-Aug-2019) training solutions contracts valued at CAD693.8 million (USD521.2 million) in Q1FY2020, ended 30-Jun-2019, including multi year pilot training agreements with Air Europa, LATAM Airlines and SAS and a new five year pilot training contract with Philippines AirAsia, which incorporates the 'Rise' training system. The civil division sold nine full flight simulators during the quarter, including three Boeing 737 MAX simulators to Southwest Airlines, one A330 simulator to Korean Air and one 787 simulator to Hawaiian Airlines. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More