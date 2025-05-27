CAC: Policy intervention needed to support regional connectivity in Canada

Canadian Airports Council (CAC) released (26-May-2025) the findings of a study on the state of regional connectivity across Canada. The study was prepared by InterVISTAS Consulting and assessed 51 regional airports across the country. Key findings include:

Flight frequency at regional airports is down 36% compared to 2014;

Most affected regions include Alberta, Manitoba and parts of Atlantic Canada;

A single regional route operating daily can generate over 125 jobs and create an impact of CAD40 million (USD29.13 million) in economic output p/a.

The study concluded that policy intervention is necessary to address reductions in air service frequency at Canadian regional airports. The study recommended the establishment of an essential air service programme to support communities nationwide and investments in infrastructure at regional airports in order to strengthen the broader aviation ecosystem. [more - original PR]