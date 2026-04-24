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    24-Apr-2026 5:18 PM

    Cabo Verde Airlines to commence Praia-Rhode Island service in May-2026

    Rhode Island T F Green International Airport confirmed (22-Apr-2026) Cabo Verde Airlines plans to commence weekly Praia-Rhode Island service with Boeing 737 MAX 8 on 04-May-2026. The airline is evaluating the addition of a second weekly frequency later in 2026. Praia will be Rhode Island Airport's second international destination for 2026. Cabo Verde Airlines last served Rhode Island from Jun-2015 to Jan-2018. [more - original PR]

    Background ✨

    Brazil’s Ministry of Ports and Airports confirmed Cabo Verde Airlines planned to launch twice weekly Praia-Recife from 07-May-2026, marking a return to Recife after its last regular scheduled service in Apr-2020.1 Cabo Verde Airlines previously stated it planned to resume service to Rhode Island T F Green as of 31-Mar-2026, and OAG data showed it last served the US in 2021.2

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