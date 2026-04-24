Cabo Verde Airlines to commence Praia-Rhode Island service in May-2026

Brazil’s Ministry of Ports and Airports confirmed Cabo Verde Airlines planned to launch twice weekly Praia-Recife from 07-May-2026, marking a return to Recife after its last regular scheduled service in Apr-2020.1 Cabo Verde Airlines previously stated it planned to resume service to Rhode Island T F Green as of 31-Mar-2026, and OAG data showed it last served the US in 2021.2