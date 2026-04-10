Cabo Verde Airlines to commence Praia-Recife service in May-2026

Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports previously announced Cabo Verde Airlines planned to resume twice weekly Cabo Verde-Recife services from 06-May-2026.1 Cabo Verde Airlines’ longer term network rebuild was supported by the delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX eight on 20-Jul-2023, with the type deployed on Praia-Lisbon from 06-Aug-2023.2 3 Cape Verde’s Minister of Communities Jorge Santos said the airline aimed to resume services to destinations in Brazil including Fortaleza, Recife and Salvador.4