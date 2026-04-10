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10-Apr-2026 4:02 PM

Cabo Verde Airlines to commence Praia-Recife service in May-2026

Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports confirmed (09-Apr-2026) Cabo Verde Airlines plans to commence twice weekly Praia-Recife service on 07-May-2026. The airline last served Recife on a regular scheduled basis in Apr-2020, with limited operations in late 2020 and early 2021, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

Background ✨

Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports previously announced Cabo Verde Airlines planned to resume twice weekly Cabo Verde-Recife services from 06-May-2026.1 Cabo Verde Airlines’ longer term network rebuild was supported by the delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX eight on 20-Jul-2023, with the type deployed on Praia-Lisbon from 06-Aug-2023.2 3 Cape Verde’s Minister of Communities Jorge Santos said the airline aimed to resume services to destinations in Brazil including Fortaleza, Recife and Salvador.4

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