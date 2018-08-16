Become a CAPA Member
16-Aug-2018 11:21 AM

CAAN allocates more than USD90m to Kathmandu Airport works in FY2018/19

Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) spokesperson Birendra Prasad Shrestha reported CAAN plans to allocate funds to the following improvement and development projects at Kathmandu Tribhuvan Airport in FY2018/19 (Kathmandu Post, 15-Aug-2018):

  • Runway resurfacing works: NPR3.5 billion (USD31.1 million);
  • Compensation for landowners impacted by Kathmandu expansion works: NPR1.4 billion (USD12.4 million);
  • Construction of southern parallel taxiway: NPR3 billion (USD26.6 million);
  • Construction of northern parallel taxiway: NPR1.2 billion (USD10.7 million);
  • Runway extension works: NPR497.2 million (USD4.4 million);
  • Construction of two aircraft parking bays: NPR590 million (USD5.2 million);
  • Construction of remote aircraft parking bays: NPR343.4 million (USD3 million).

