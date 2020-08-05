Become a CAPA Member
5-Aug-2020 10:20 AM

CAAC: Jul-2020 pax up 20% from Jun-2020

CAAC reported (04-Aug-2020) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2020 and Jul-2020:

  • Jun-2020:
    • Passengers: 30.74 million, +10.2pp compared to May-2020 growth rate;
    • Number of flights: 325,000 for an average of 10,820 flights per day, +14.1% compared to May-2020;
  • Jul-2020:
    • Passengers: 37 million, +20.4% compared to Jun-2020;
    • Number of flights: 370,000 for an average of 11,941 flights per day, +10.4% compared to Jun-2020. [more - original PR - Chinese]

