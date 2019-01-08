Become a CAPA Member
8-Jan-2019 2:41 PM

CAAC: 2018 aviation revenue reached USD128bn, 2019 pax to increase 11%, cargo up 6%

CAAC reported (07-Jan-2019) China's aviation industry operating revenue increased 17% year-on-year to CNY875 billion (USD127.7 billion) in 2018. CAAC also reported the following traffic highlights:

  • 2018:
    • Passengers: 610 million, +10.9% year-on-year;
    • Cargo: 7.39 million tonnes, +4.6%;
    • Aircraft movements: More than one million;
  • 2019 forecast:

