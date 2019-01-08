8-Jan-2019 2:41 PM
CAAC: 2018 aviation revenue reached USD128bn, 2019 pax to increase 11%, cargo up 6%
CAAC reported (07-Jan-2019) China's aviation industry operating revenue increased 17% year-on-year to CNY875 billion (USD127.7 billion) in 2018. CAAC also reported the following traffic highlights:
- 2018:
- Passengers: 610 million, +10.9% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 7.39 million tonnes, +4.6%;
- Aircraft movements: More than one million;
- 2019 forecast:
- Passengers: 680 million, +11%;
- Cargo: 7.9 million tonnes, +5.7%. [more - original PR - Chinese]