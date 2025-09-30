30-Sep-2025 11:22 AM
Business travel spending in Latin America forecast to reach USD63.9bn in 2025
Global Business Travel Association presented (26-Sep-2025) the following research at its 2025 Latin America Conference:
- Business travel spending in Latin America, which includes Central and South America and Mexico, is forecast to reach USD63.9 billion in 2025, approximately 4% of the global total of USD1.57 trillion;
- Brazil is 10th largest global markets ranked by business travel spending for 2025. Rankings of other markets in Latin America include Mexico (20th), Argentina (32nd), Peru (35th), Colombia (38th) and Chile (47th);
- Latin American business travellers spend on average USD949 per trip, about 16% less than the global average;
- Blended travel is common amongst the region's travellers, with 62% extending work trips for leisure, more than the global average (59%);
- Business travellers in Latin America see travel as "essential to business success", with 88% saying business travel is worthwhile. [more - original PR]