Burundi's Government outlined (25-Dec-2020) plans to establish a new carrier to be named Burundi Airlines. The airline will be formed through the merger of the defunct Air Burundi and airport services company SOBUGEA. Under the proposed ownership structure for the airline, the government will hold a 92% stake, Société d'Assurances du Burundi (SOCABU) will hold 4% and Sabena will hold 4%. [more - original PR - French]