2-Jan-2025 3:19 PM
Bulgaria and Romania become full Schengen area members
European Parliament and the European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen, via their official Twitter accounts, confirmed (01-Jan-2025) Bulgaria and Romania became full members of the Schengen area on 01-Jan-2025, enabling the removal of checks when travelling across land borders between Bulgaria or Romania and any Schengen member country. Border checks for air and sea travel in the two countries were lifted in Mar-2024.