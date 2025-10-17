17-Oct-2025 4:58 PM
Bucher delivers interior components for Air Côte d’Ivoire A330neo
Bucher announced (16-Oct-2025) it delivered sets of interior components for Air Côte d'Ivoire's new A330-900 aircraft. Bucher engineered and manufactured galleys, stowages and self-service counters for the aircraft. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Côte d'Ivoire took delivery of its first A330-900, the first widebody in its fleet, configured with four first, 44 business, 21 premium economy and 173 economy class seats. The aircraft will support the airline's expansion into Europe, the Middle East and North America, commencing with Paris, and a second A330-900 remains on order1 2 3.