Air Côte d'Ivoire confirms first flight of new A330-900

Air Côte d'Ivoire, via its official website, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, confirmed (11/22-Aug-2025) its first of two A330-900s made its first flight in Aug-2025. The airline is expected to take delivery of the aircraft on 29-Aug-2025. The aircraft will be deployed on Abidjan-Paris CDG service by the end of 2025 and is also expected to serve other long haul destinations such as New York, London and Brussels. The 242 seat aircraft is configured with first, business, premium economy and economy classes.