Air Côte d'Ivoire confirms first flight of new A330-900
Air Côte d'Ivoire, via its official website, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, confirmed (11/22-Aug-2025) its first of two A330-900s made its first flight in Aug-2025. The airline is expected to take delivery of the aircraft on 29-Aug-2025. The aircraft will be deployed on Abidjan-Paris CDG service by the end of 2025 and is also expected to serve other long haul destinations such as New York, London and Brussels. The 242 seat aircraft is configured with first, business, premium economy and economy classes.
Background ✨
The Côte d'Ivoire Government secured USD76.6 million in financing from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa for Air Côte d'Ivoire's two A330-900neos, which are intended to support the launch of long haul services to destinations such as New York and Paris1. The airline also received funding from the West African Development Bank for these aircraft, enabling expansion to cities including London, Geneva, and Washington2.