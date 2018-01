US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) stated (12-Jan-2018) airfares increased 20% from 1995 to 2002 before falling 23% between 2002 and 2016. Average airfares were USD316 in 1995 and increased to USD379 in 2002 before falling to USD310 in 2009. Average airfares then remained around USD310 from 2009 to 2015 before dropping to an all-time low of USD292 in 2016. [more - original PR]