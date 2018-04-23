23-Apr-2018 10:13 AM
Brussels Airport, De Lijn to begin pilot project for operation of self driving electric buses
Brussels Airport Company and Belgium's De Lijn public transport company launched (20-Apr-2018) a pilot project for operation of self driving electric shuttle buses at Brussels Airport, with testing scheduled to commence in early 2020. De Lijn and Brussels Airport Company plan to deploy the shuttles from 2021 onwards if the pilot proves successful. [more - original PR - English/French/Dutch]