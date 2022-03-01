Brussels Airlines to add one A319 and A320 to cater for summer 2022 demand

Brussels Airlines announced (28-Feb-2022) it will add two medium haul aircraft to its fleet for summer 2022, to cater for high demand in the leisure travel market. The carrier will extend the lease of one A319 until Oct-2022 and advance the phasing in of one A320 to Jun-2022. The expansion will occur earlier than foreseen in the carrier's transformation plan, with Brussels Airlines reporting a 75% increase in requests from tour operators and a 140% increase in requests for charter business compared to 2020. The carrier expects the tourism demand will increase further approaching the summer 2022 schedule. Through the fleet expansion, the carrier will operate at 80% of its summer 2019 capacity and be able to offer pilots on part time contracts the possibility to return to full time work two years earlier than foreseen in its 'Reboot Plus' transformation plan. [more - original PR]