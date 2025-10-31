Britten-Norman launches aircraft brokerage and trade-in service
Britten-Norman launched (30-Oct-2025) a new aircraft brokerage and trade-in service, providing operators with full lifecycle support for their fleets. The programme enables operators to transition from existing aircraft to new Islanders with Britten-Norman managing the sale, trade-in, or refurbishment, ensuring continuous operational capability. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Britten-Norman aimed to complete its first new UK-manufactured Islander aircraft by March 2026, with production ramp-up targets of four aircraft per year by 2027 and eight per year by 2029 after resuming UK manufacturing, which it last performed in 19681. The company has also strengthened its aftermarket support by appointing Ben Smith as head of aftermarket to lead global support strategy2.