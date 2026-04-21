21-Apr-2026 12:26 PM
British Airways launches London Heathrow-Guernsey service
British Airways launched (20-Apr-2026) daily London Heathrow-Guernsey service on 19-Apr-2026. The carrier is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
British Airways previously filed the Guernsey service in GDS, planning daily London Heathrow-Guernsey operations with A319s from 19-Apr-2026, with OAG showing the route was unserved at the time.1 Aurigny Air Services launched Guernsey-London City up to twice daily in early Apr-2024, with OAG indicating no other carriers served that route.2