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    21-Apr-2026 12:26 PM

    British Airways launches London Heathrow-Guernsey service

    British Airways launched (20-Apr-2026) daily London Heathrow-Guernsey service on 19-Apr-2026. The carrier is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]

    Background ✨

    British Airways previously filed the Guernsey service in GDS, planning daily London Heathrow-Guernsey operations with A319s from 19-Apr-2026, with OAG showing the route was unserved at the time.1 Aurigny Air Services launched Guernsey-London City up to twice daily in early Apr-2024, with OAG indicating no other carriers served that route.2

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