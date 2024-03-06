6-Mar-2024 5:19 PM
British Airways unveils GBP7bn transformation plan
British Airways unveiled (05-Mar-2024) a GBP7 billion transformation plan during its first 'In the Skies' event in London. The plan includes more than 600 modernisation initiatives including:
- An overhaul of the digital user experience with a new website and mobile app;
- From 03-Apr-2024, British Airways Executive Club Members will be able to send messages free of charge on a single device using the airline's WiFi, regardless of their cabin. The airline also announced itself as the first to offer a WiFi enabled inflight customer care solution to solve issues during flights;
- A GBP100 million investment in machine learning, automation and AI across the carrier's operation, driving improvements from bookings to baggage handling. The carrier is also creating 350 new roles at London Heathrow Airport to improve customer experience and will invest in new equipment including baggage tugs and towing vehicles. British Airways also plans to invest GBP750 million in its IT infrastructure to move 700 systems and "thousands" of servers to cloud technology by 1Q2025;
- Plans to open a new replacement lounge in Dubai with a new design concept, followed by the opening of a lounge in Miami in 2025. The carrier plans to undertake lounge refreshes in Lagos and Seattle;
- New short haul seats and cabin interiors will feature on the next generation of the airline's A320neo and A321neo equipment, with eight aircraft scheduled to arrive from May-2024;
- Plans to introduce a new exclusive first class suite by 4Q2025 or 1Q2026, as part of its A380 aircraft refurbishment. [more - original PR]