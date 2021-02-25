British Airways two new fare types offering enhanced flexibility

British Airways launched (24-Feb-2021) two new fare brands, 'Select' and 'Select Pro', for its trade customers, which offer refundable options and enhanced flexibility. Select and Select Pro fares are available to book from 24-Feb-2021 and allow customers to cancel a service and claim a full or partial refund should their travel plans change, with no change fee payable for both fares. These new fare products will also be available to book through British Airways' Atlantic Joint Business partners American Airlines, Iberia and Finnair. Fares will cost from GBP50 extra on a short haul return ticket and from GBP100 extra on a long haul return ticket, compared with Standard/Plus fares. [more - original PR]