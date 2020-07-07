7-Jul-2020 3:14 PM
British Airways to resume selected long haul routes by the end of Jul-2020
British Airways announced (02-Jul-2020) plans to resume a small number of long haul routes by the end of Jul-2020. Services will resume to Barbados, Bermuda, Dallas, Kingston, Miami, Seattle, Tokyo Haneda and Toronto. The carrier also resumed San Francisco service in Jun-2020 and will continue Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York JFK and Washington services with a very reduced schedule. [more - original PR]