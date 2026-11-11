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    11-Nov-2026 1:36 PM

    British Airways to relocate Skiathos, Perugia services as part of London network optimisation

    British Airways announced (10-Nov-2026) changes to its London network for summer 2027, with Skiathos service relocating from London City to London Heathrow Terminal 5 and Perugia service relocating from London Heathrow to London City. The carrier plans to operate three times weekly London Heathrow-Skiathos service from 20-May-2027 to 11-Sep-2027 and five times weekly London City-Perugia service from 01-May-2027 to 28-Sep-2027. British Airways stated the changes will "better align capacity and connectivity with customer demand". [more - original PR]

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