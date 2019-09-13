British Airways starts cancelling services scheduled for 27-Sep-2019 in preparation for strike

British Airways commenced cancelling services scheduled for 27-Sep-2019 due to a planned pilot strike on that date (Reuters, 13-Sep-2019). The airline stated it plans to contact all affected passengers to offer them a full refund or a rebooking on an alternative date, destination or airline. As previously reported by CAPA, the earlier pilots strike 09/10-Sep-2019 resulted in almost all of British Airways' schedule being cancelled.