Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Sep-2019 12:46 PM

British Airways starts cancelling services scheduled for 27-Sep-2019 in preparation for strike

British Airways commenced cancelling services scheduled for 27-Sep-2019 due to a planned pilot strike on that date (Reuters, 13-Sep-2019). The airline stated it plans to contact all affected passengers to offer them a full refund or a rebooking on an alternative date, destination or airline. As previously reported by CAPA, the earlier pilots strike 09/10-Sep-2019 resulted in almost all of British Airways' schedule being cancelled.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More