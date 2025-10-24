Loading
24-Oct-2025 4:51 PM

British Airways partners with anatomē to launch limited edition amenity kits in Club World cabin

British Airways partnered (23-Oct-2025) with British wellness specialist anatomē to launch a new limited-edition range of amenity kits in its Club World long haul business class cabin for services from London Gatwick Airport, effective 26-Oct-2025. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

British Airways recently partnered with Birchall to introduce a new tea selection for customers both onboard and on the ground, with service commencing from 01-May-20251. The airline also announced a GBP7 billion transformation plan, which included more than 600 modernisation initiatives and significant investments in customer experience, lounges, and premium cabin products2.

