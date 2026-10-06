British Airways confirms new lounge for Terminal 5 C Gates at London Heathrow Airport

British Airways said it unveiled a new lounge design concept, opening new lounges at Miami and Dubai as part of its GBP7 billion transformation programme.1 It also opened a refurbished lounge at Seattle, following completed refreshes in Singapore, Lagos, Washington, London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Heathrow Terminals 5B and 3.2 Separately, it announced a USD15 million Newark lounge investment with Gensler, with works due to start later in 2026 and reopening planned for 2027.3