British Airways confirms new lounge for Terminal 5 C Gates at London Heathrow Airport
British Airways announced (05-Oct-2026) plans for a new lounge in the Terminal 5 C Gates at London Heathrow Airport, as part of its ongoing investment to transform every lounge in its Heathrow portfolio in coming years. The programme includes a complete redevelopment of the Terminal 5 Arrivals lounge and a new First check-in experience in Terminal 3, in collaboration with American Airlines. The announcement follows lounge openings and refurbishments across the carrier's global network including in Miami, Glasgow, Seattle and Washington. Work is underway on lounge projects in Boston and New York Newark, with "Geneva and San Francisco due to be refreshed next year". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
British Airways said it unveiled a new lounge design concept, opening new lounges at Miami and Dubai as part of its GBP7 billion transformation programme.1 It also opened a refurbished lounge at Seattle, following completed refreshes in Singapore, Lagos, Washington, London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Heathrow Terminals 5B and 3.2 Separately, it announced a USD15 million Newark lounge investment with Gensler, with works due to start later in 2026 and reopening planned for 2027.3