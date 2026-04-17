Bristol Airport CEO to step down

Bristol Airport published its final master plan to 2040 after a 10-week consultation launched in Nov-2024, setting out proposals to raise its passenger cap to 15 million p/a and increase aircraft movements to 100,000 in the longer term, with CEO Dave Lees citing potential to capture demand leaking to London airports and pledging net zero airport operations by 20301. Bristol Airport later submitted plans to North Somerset Council for a GBP500 million investment programme to support growth, including terminal enlargement, airfield works to accommodate larger aircraft, surface access upgrades and a new maintenance hangar, with Mr Lees highlighting improved long-haul connectivity and job creation2. Bristol Airport reported handling more than 10 million passengers in 2024 (+7% YoY), with Mr Lees noting strong demand for routes such as Amsterdam and Paris3.