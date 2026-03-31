Bristol Airport submits infrastructure and route expansion plans to council

Bristol Airport submitted (27-Mar-2026) plans to North Somerset Council which would enable the airport to "provide more destinations" to cities within Europe, North America the Middle East and connections to Asia with a "limited number of new longer-haul flights". The airport applied for permission to increase its existing passenger cap of 12 million passengers p/a to 15 million, as well as to increase aircraft movements from 85,990 to 100,000 p/a. The plans include GBP500 million (EUR575.5 million) of investment in airport and local infrastructure including:

A larger terminal with additional space, retail outlets and restaurants, as well as a larger immigration hall and baggage handling facilities;

Runway and taxiway improvements incorporating changes to approach lights to allow for larger aircraft to connect the region directly with North America and the Middle East;

Passenger experience improvements including travelators to help passengers get to their gates and the ability to walk to and from aircraft without catching a bus;

A significant increase in the number of passengers travelling by public transport alongside additional car parking spaces;

Highway improvements on the A38 and a new bus lane;

An expanded car hire facility;

A new maintenance hangar.

The plans provide for approximately 1000 additional onsite jobs and an additional 36,000 jobs through the local supply chain. Airport CEO Dave Lees stated: "We will open up opportunities to visit places further afield and for businesses to expand into new international markets. This would improve international connectivity to key world cities enhancing trade, supporting high value sectors and improving inward investment, as well as supporting our world-leading universities in their research and innovation endeavours". [more - original PR]