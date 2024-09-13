Brisbane Economic Development Agency CEO: 'We need a 24/7 airport in Brisbane'

Brisbane Economic Development Agency CEO Anthony Ryan, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (13-Sep-2024) the Southeast Queensland economy is expected to record growth of 68% by 2040 and be "the fastest growing economy in Australia". Mr Ryan added AUD25 billion (USD16.8 billion) is allocated for infrastructure projects in the region, including AUD5 billion (USD3.4 billion) for infrastructure development at Brisbane Airport. Mr Ryan said: "We need a 24/7 airport in Brisbane".