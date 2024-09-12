Brisbane Airport unveils international terminal revamp as part of 'Future BNE' programme

Brisbane Airport unveiled (11-Sep-2024) plans for the revamp of its international terminal as part of the AUD5 billion (USD3.3 billion) 'Future BNE' transformation project. The project includes the most significant changes to the terminal since its opening 29 years ago. Project features include:

Relocation of security and passport control from level three to level four;

Enhanced security screening equipment;

Introduction of self service check in and bag drop technology;

Upgraded baggage systems to improve efficiency;

31 refreshed retail options and a near doubling of the duty free area;

Sustainability features such as electric charging stations for aircraft support vehicles;

Rock originally quarried from Brisbane's Kangaroo Point Cliffs repurposed as terrazzo bench tops and furniture.

The project will be staged into 20 phases to minimise impacts on passengers and airlines during construction, which is scheduled to conclude in 2027. [more - original PR]