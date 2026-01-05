Brisbane Airport to construct new planespotting area

Brisbane Airport announced (24-Dec-2025) plans to construct a new planespotting area in 2026. The space will be closer to the Zulu and Yankee taxiways than the existing planespotting position and is designed to provide less obstructed views of aircraft taxiing to and from the western runway - as well as aircraft landing and taking off on the eastern runway. Work will require the temporary closure of the existing viewing area, with the new site to feature a decommissioned Fokker F28 Fellowship aircraft. [more - original PR]0