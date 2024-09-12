Brisbane Airport CEO: 2032 Olympics means more passengers for airlines

Brisbane Airport CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) Queensland's Government is targeting AUD44 billion (USD29.4 billion) in tourism spending by 2032 when the city hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Games, noting: "This means more passengers for airlines". Mr de Graaff said: "From Brisbane Airport, we connect to 62 destinations within Australia, more connections than any other Australian airport". He added: "Brisbane has the fastest capital city growth rate in Australia and for airlines, this means even more opportunity".