Loading
12-Sep-2024 11:04 AM

Brisbane Airport CEO: 2032 Olympics means more passengers for airlines

Brisbane Airport CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) Queensland's Government is targeting AUD44 billion (USD29.4 billion) in tourism spending by 2032 when the city hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Games, noting: "This means more passengers for airlines". Mr de Graaff said: "From Brisbane Airport, we connect to 62 destinations within Australia, more connections than any other Australian airport". He added: "Brisbane has the fastest capital city growth rate in Australia and for airlines, this means even more opportunity".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More