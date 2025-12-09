Breeze Airways CEO: Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines 'need each other'

Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman stated (05-Dec-2025) he believes Spirit Airlines' restructuring is now "meaningful", adding: "They've been able to cut their pilot salaries; they've been able to get rid of a bunch of airplanes". Mr Neeleman also said: "I think Spirit and [Frontier Airlines] need each other". He noted: "They need the synergies, and they need to stop competing. There's room for a ULCC in the US, but probably not two. If they get together, [through] cost synergies, revenue synergies, I think they'll probably be okay". [more - Aviation Week]