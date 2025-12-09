Breeze Airways CEO: Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines 'need each other'
Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman stated (05-Dec-2025) he believes Spirit Airlines' restructuring is now "meaningful", adding: "They've been able to cut their pilot salaries; they've been able to get rid of a bunch of airplanes". Mr Neeleman also said: "I think Spirit and [Frontier Airlines] need each other". He noted: "They need the synergies, and they need to stop competing. There's room for a ULCC in the US, but probably not two. If they get together, [through] cost synergies, revenue synergies, I think they'll probably be okay". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Spirit Airlines undertook significant restructuring measures, including pilot and flight attendant pay reductions, layoffs, and the return of 27 aircraft, as part of its Chapter 11 process to achieve substantial cost savings and secure financing from bondholders. These steps followed Spirit's rejection of a merger proposal from Frontier Airlines in favour of its own restructuring plan, and ongoing discussions regarding further fleet and cost rationalisation with key stakeholders1 2 3 4.