Breeze Airways would consider 'larger version of the A220': President

Breeze Airways president Tom Doxey, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, said (09-May-2024) the LCC is taking delivery of "one plus" A220 aircraft per month and has deliveries scheduled for "the next four or five years on that pace". Mr Doxey also stated that if Airbus decides to produce a "larger version of the A220", that would be "a really interesting aircraft" for Breeze to consider.