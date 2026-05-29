Breeze Airways to expand presence in Charleston, begins trials for AI and computer vision solution

Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey, speaking at GAD Americas, confirmed (28-May-2026) Breeze Airways plans to expand its presence at the airport's new concourse. The USD150 million project broke ground in Jul-2025 and is expected to be substantially complete in Dec-2026. The new concourse will have 40,000sqft of passenger space, 23,000sqft of apron space and will add four gates to the airport, two of which will be international swing gates. Breeze also began trials for an AI and computer vision solution provided by Assaia to optimise its turnaround times at the gate. The LCC will implement the solution at Charleston Airport and in three other of its largest cities. [more - Aviation Week]