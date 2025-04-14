Breeze Airways CEO: Connection to passengers is 'really important'

Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) "One of the great things about Breeze is that we don't allow anyone to book with us without getting their contact information. When we have a delay, we talk to our people. If a flight's more than 15 minutes late we're sending them messages and telling the story about why". Mr Neeleman added: "Having that connection is really important".