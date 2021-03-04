Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Mar-2021 10:56 AM

Brazil's average airfare reaches lowest point in 20 years

ABEAR announced (03-Mar-2021) Brazil's average domestic air fare in 2020 was the lowest in 20 years. The average domestic air fare in 2020 was BRL376.29 (USD66.96), a 14.5% year-on-year reduction. Around 9% of tickets sold in 2020 cost less than than BRL100 (USD17.80), and 53% of tickets sold were cheaper than BRL300 (USD53.39). Tickets sold for over BRL1500 (USD266.93) represented 1.5% of total. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More