Brazil's average airfare reaches lowest point in 20 years

ABEAR announced (03-Mar-2021) Brazil's average domestic air fare in 2020 was the lowest in 20 years. The average domestic air fare in 2020 was BRL376.29 (USD66.96), a 14.5% year-on-year reduction. Around 9% of tickets sold in 2020 cost less than than BRL100 (USD17.80), and 53% of tickets sold were cheaper than BRL300 (USD53.39). Tickets sold for over BRL1500 (USD266.93) represented 1.5% of total. [more - original PR - Portuguese]