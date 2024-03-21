Brazilian Government launches initiative to expand international air connectivity

Brazil's Government launched (20-Mar-2024) the International Tourism Acceleration Programme, with the aim of expanding international air connectivity. The initiative will seek to develop public-private partnerships with airlines and airports to increase services and frequencies to Brazil. Potential partners will also collaborate on promotional activities such as advertising campaigns and roadshows. The government will invest BRL7 million (USD1.4 million) in the first phase of the programme. [more - original PR - Portuguese]