12-Dec-2024 12:52 PM
Brazilian Government commences São Paulo Congonhas Airport modernisation project
Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports commenced (11-Dec-2024) São Paulo Congonhas Airport's BRL2.4 billion (USD402.9 million) expansion and modernisation project, with planned works including:
- Expansion of the terminal to 105,000sqm;
- Increase aerobridges from 12 to 19;
- Installation of 13 automated boarding pass readers;
- Construction of 215,000sqm apron;
- Increase aircraft parking spaces from 30 to 37.
The works will increase the airport's passenger handling capacity from 22 million p/a to 30 million p/a. [more - original PR - Portuguese]