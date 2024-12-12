Loading
12-Dec-2024 12:52 PM

Brazilian Government commences São Paulo Congonhas Airport modernisation project

Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports commenced (11-Dec-2024) São Paulo Congonhas Airport's BRL2.4 billion (USD402.9 million) expansion and modernisation project, with planned works including:

  • Expansion of the terminal to 105,000sqm;
  • Increase aerobridges from 12 to 19;
  • Installation of 13 automated boarding pass readers;
  • Construction of 215,000sqm apron;
  • Increase aircraft parking spaces from 30 to 37.

The works will increase the airport's passenger handling capacity from 22 million p/a to 30 million p/a. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

