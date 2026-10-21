Brazil to require minimum reduction of 1% in emissions for air operators from Jan-2027
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Background ✨
Brazil's Government regulated the National Sustainable Aviation Fuel Programme, including Book and Claim and a SAF Sustainability Certificate, with ANP overseeing certification and traceability and ANAC monitoring airline compliance; it also allowed limited use of low-carbon fuels and various credits to meet part of targets.1 Brazil MPor and BNDES agreed to release BRL4 billion from the National Civil Aviation Fund, requiring borrower airlines to commit to SAF-driven CO2 reductions of one percentage point p/a up to 10%.2