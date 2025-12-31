Brazil MPor and BNDES commit USD730m to finance airlines

Brazil Ministry of Ports and Airports (MPor) signed (30-Dec-2025) a contract with Brazil's National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to release BRL4 billion (USD730.22 million) from the National Civil Aviation Fund (FNAC) to finance airlines. Brazil MPor stated BNDES will start receiving the first loan requests in 1Q2026. The FNAC management committee will require airlines to commit to acquiring sustainable aviation fuel that allows for an additional reduction in CO2 emissions of 1pp p/a until reaching 10%. Airlines will also be required to increase the annual proportion of flights in the Legal Amazon and the Northeast, compared to the figures recorded in 2024. Companies that take out loans with FNAC resources will not be able to increase profit payments to shareholders during the grace period. [more - original PR - Portuguese]