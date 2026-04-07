Brazil to implement multiple measures to mitigate rise in aviation fuel prices

Brazil’s Government approved a regulatory framework to release up to BRL4 billion via the National Civil Aviation Fund in 2026, with first contracts due by end-1H2026 and per-carrier limits linked to market share.1 Brazil’s Executive-Secretariat of the Foreign Trade Chamber also approved use of the Export Guarantee Fund as collateral for aviation fuel financing for carriers committing to decarbonisation, offering access of up to BRL2 billion p/a per carrier.2