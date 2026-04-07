7-Apr-2026 2:16 PM
Brazil to implement multiple measures to mitigate rise in aviation fuel prices
Brazil Ministry of Ports and Airports announced (06-Apr-2026) the following measures to mitigate the impacts of an increase in aviation fuel prices:
- Brazil's Government will make available a financing line through the National Civil Aviation Fund, aimed at the acquisition of fuel, with risk assumed by the companies, of up to BRL2.5 billion (USD486.27 million) per company. The operation will be the responsibility of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development;
- A credit line for working capital worth BRL1 billion (USD194.51 million) will be created. The financial conditions and eligibility criteria will be defined by the National Monetary Council, with the "risk borne by the Federal Government";
- Brazil's Government will publish a decree that eliminates PIS/Cofins taxes on aviation fuel, which "should generate" a direct reduction of approximately BRL0.07 (USD0.01) per litre of fuel;
- Airlines will be able to postpone, until Dec-2026, the payment of air navigation fees to the Department of Airspace Control, relating to the months of Apr-2026 to Jun-2026;
- PETROBRAS announced a transition mechanism for aviation kerosene distributors, who will be able to stagger the fuel price adjustment, with an initial pass through of 18% of the adjustment and the remainder to be paid in six instalments, starting in Jul-2026. [more - original PR - Portuguese]
Background ✨
Brazil’s Government approved a regulatory framework to release up to BRL4 billion via the National Civil Aviation Fund in 2026, with first contracts due by end-1H2026 and per-carrier limits linked to market share.1 Brazil’s Executive-Secretariat of the Foreign Trade Chamber also approved use of the Export Guarantee Fund as collateral for aviation fuel financing for carriers committing to decarbonisation, offering access of up to BRL2 billion p/a per carrier.2