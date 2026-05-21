Brazil MPor announces new rules for transporting power banks on flights

A series of regulators and airlines tightened power bank carriage and use rules during 2025-2026, typically limiting passengers to two units up to 100Wh and banning inflight charging and overhead-bin stowage1 2. ICAO issued restrictions effective 27-Mar-2026, including a two-device limit and a prohibition on charging during flights1. Singapore planned similar limits from 15-Apr-2026, requiring disposal of excess power banks before departure3.