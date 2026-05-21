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    21-May-2026 3:00 PM

    Brazil MPor announces new rules for transporting power banks on flights

    Brazil Ministry of Ports and Airports (MPor) announced (20-May-2026) the following new rules for transporting power banks on flights:

    • Each passenger can carry up to two power banks of up to 100Wh;
    • Equipment between 100Wh and 160Wh requires authorisation;
    • Devices above 160Wh cannot be carried;
    • They must remain in a backpack, bag or personal item during the flight;
    • They cannot be placed in the overhead compartment of the aircraft;
    • Sending them in checked baggage remains prohibited;
    • They must not be connected to the aircraft's USB ports during the flight. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

    Background

    A series of regulators and airlines tightened power bank carriage and use rules during 2025-2026, typically limiting passengers to two units up to 100Wh and banning inflight charging and overhead-bin stowage1 2. ICAO issued restrictions effective 27-Mar-2026, including a two-device limit and a prohibition on charging during flights1. Singapore planned similar limits from 15-Apr-2026, requiring disposal of excess power banks before departure3.

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