21-May-2026 3:00 PM
Brazil MPor announces new rules for transporting power banks on flights
Brazil Ministry of Ports and Airports (MPor) announced (20-May-2026) the following new rules for transporting power banks on flights:
- Each passenger can carry up to two power banks of up to 100Wh;
- Equipment between 100Wh and 160Wh requires authorisation;
- Devices above 160Wh cannot be carried;
- They must remain in a backpack, bag or personal item during the flight;
- They cannot be placed in the overhead compartment of the aircraft;
- Sending them in checked baggage remains prohibited;
- They must not be connected to the aircraft's USB ports during the flight. [more - original PR - Portuguese]
Background ✨
A series of regulators and airlines tightened power bank carriage and use rules during 2025-2026, typically limiting passengers to two units up to 100Wh and banning inflight charging and overhead-bin stowage1 2. ICAO issued restrictions effective 27-Mar-2026, including a two-device limit and a prohibition on charging during flights1. Singapore planned similar limits from 15-Apr-2026, requiring disposal of excess power banks before departure3.