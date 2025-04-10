Loading
Brazil launches visa requirements for citizens from US, Canada and Australia

Brazil's Government announced (09-Apr-2025) the commencement of visa requirements for citizens of US, Canada and Australia wishing to enter the country, effective 10-Apr-2025. The decision is due to the lack of reciprocal visa exemption for Brazilian citizens visiting the three nations. Citizens of the countries will need to apply for a 90 day electronic visa at a cost of USD80.90. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

Background ✨

Brazil postponed the reintroduction of visa requirements for citizens of Australia, Canada, the US, and Japan until 10-Apr-2025, with initial plans to reintroduce them in Oct-20231. Visa requirements for these countries were initially lifted in 2019, aiming to boost tourism2 3. However, the lack of reciprocal visa exemptions led to the current decision to reinstate them4.

